name : Bloodborne
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5 (online)
european release date : 03/25/2015
all
Bloodborne de retour sur Kickstarter
Pour un jeu de plateau par Cool Mini or Not
La campagne debutera le 23 Avril.



    posted the 04/20/2019 at 10:45 AM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    rbz posted the 04/20/2019 at 10:49 AM
    toutes tes news sont a chaque fois archi prévisible
    sora78 posted the 04/20/2019 at 10:49 AM
    Oh je vais voir ça merci !
    guiguif posted the 04/20/2019 at 10:51 AM
    rbz genre (a moins d'avoir deja vu la news) tu savais d'avance qu'il s'agissait d'un jeu de plateau
    jozen15 posted the 04/20/2019 at 12:00 PM
    guiguif non mais ont savait que c'était pas un jeux video.
    eldrick posted the 04/20/2019 at 12:10 PM
    Kickstarter et jeu de plateau tellement prévisible.
    idd posted the 04/20/2019 at 12:25 PM
    vraiment sympa
    raioh posted the 04/20/2019 at 12:28 PM
    Guiguif : au moins 80% des projets de jeux Kickstarter sont des jeux de plateau, et sachant qu'il y a déjà eu un jeu de plateau Dark Souls...
