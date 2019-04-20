accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
163
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
wario
,
fullbuster
,
minbox
,
gpx
,
hyoga57
,
ykarin
,
furtifdor
,
trungz
,
milo42
,
chester
,
t800
,
asakim
,
pyrogas
,
sakonoko
,
aros
,
lightning
,
shanks
,
tvirus
,
jwolf
,
arngrim
,
scalaadcaelum
,
racsnk
,
magium
,
lusso
,
jubei
,
sephiroth07
,
clemisaac
,
station4play
,
escobar
,
kira93
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
bk201
,
odv78
,
slad
,
nawak
,
kikibearentongues
,
kyogamer
,
eruroraito7
,
eldren
,
sora78
,
binou87
,
oloman334
,
asmita
,
docteurdeggman
,
640509040147
,
talaken
,
cort
,
ninjah
,
lanni
,
leblogdeshacka
,
foxstep
,
e3payne
,
onirinku
,
blackbox
,
gantzeur
,
gizmo2142
,
badaboum
,
wanda
,
rbz
,
emryx
,
roxas33
,
fleauriant
,
ellie
,
wadewilson
,
guilde
,
koopa
,
goldmen33
,
vlexx
,
samsuki
,
havel
,
kurosama
,
vfries
,
spawnini
,
aiolia081
,
dantedemon
,
galneryus
,
kadaj68800
,
jorostar
,
uta
,
nekonoctis
,
requiem
,
m4nhunt
,
korou
,
reflexion
,
hado78
,
leonr4
,
beni
,
shincloud
,
cirilla
,
weldar
,
kisukesan
,
sid
,
bladagun
,
lez93
,
terikku
,
artornass
,
helghastjo
,
link571
,
denton
,
akinen
,
omso
,
jojoplay4
,
saintsaga
,
jaune
,
strifedcloud
,
neojeet
,
ninja17
,
rkm18
,
fortep
,
nduvel
,
koolshin
,
ssyra
,
ravyxxs
,
driver
,
trez
,
snakeorliquid
,
lockelamorra35
,
momotaros
,
spilner
,
sandman
,
birmou
,
linuxclan
,
squal
,
zanpa
,
fiveagainstone
,
torotoro59
,
sonilka
,
zave
,
kazuu
,
niveforever
,
sorian
,
facecloaker
,
gaymer40
,
chaosad
,
iglooo
,
sujetdelta
,
zertry
,
parazyt6425
,
60teraflops
,
maxps
,
naruto780
,
kuroshima
,
cristaleus
,
milk
,
sebalt
,
nordick
,
leblogdescollectors
,
kirk
,
misterpixel
,
smeagol
,
link49
,
rockin
,
coco6767
,
musm
,
tolgafury
,
ostream
,
awamy02
,
kevisiano
,
roxloud
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
trichejeux
name :
Bloodborne
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
From Software
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
1 à 5 (online)
european release date :
03/25/2015
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
170
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
carapuce
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
cb
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4369
visites since opening :
5396264
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Bloodborne de retour sur Kickstarter
Pour un jeu de plateau par Cool Mini or Not
La campagne debutera le 23 Avril.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/20/2019 at 10:45 AM by
guiguif
comments (
7
)
rbz
posted
the 04/20/2019 at 10:49 AM
toutes tes news sont a chaque fois archi prévisible
sora78
posted
the 04/20/2019 at 10:49 AM
Oh je vais voir ça merci !
guiguif
posted
the 04/20/2019 at 10:51 AM
rbz
genre (a moins d'avoir deja vu la news) tu savais d'avance qu'il s'agissait d'un jeu de plateau
jozen15
posted
the 04/20/2019 at 12:00 PM
guiguif
non mais ont savait que c'était pas un jeux video.
eldrick
posted
the 04/20/2019 at 12:10 PM
Kickstarter et jeu de plateau tellement prévisible.
idd
posted
the 04/20/2019 at 12:25 PM
vraiment sympa
raioh
posted
the 04/20/2019 at 12:28 PM
Guiguif
: au moins 80% des projets de jeux Kickstarter sont des jeux de plateau, et sachant qu'il y a déjà eu un jeu de plateau Dark Souls...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo