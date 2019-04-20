[pos=centre]
profile
One Piece : World Seeker
5
Likes
Likers
name : One Piece : World Seeker
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ratchet
62
Likes
Likers
ratchet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1145
visites since opening : 1423259
ratchet > blog
OP: World Seeker - Ahhhh oui quand même ?
Ils osent sortir les mugiwara en DLC payant 10E mon dieu ce fist... Et encore ce n'est que Zoro là

https://gematsu.com/2019/04/one-piece-world-seeker-dlc-episode-1-the-void-mirror-prototype-trailer
Ratchet. - One Piece.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/20/2019 at 09:14 AM by ratchet
    comments (1)
    shido posted the 04/20/2019 at 09:18 AM
    Le plus ambitieux on ta dit !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre