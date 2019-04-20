Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Mortal Kombat 11
1
Like
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : Xbox One
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
433
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18074
visites since opening : 24619874
link49 > blog
all
Mortal Kombat 11 : La version Switch continue d'impressionner
Multi


Voici une Information concernant la version Nintendo Switch du jeu Mortal Kombat 11 :



10 minutes de gameplay peuvent être visionnés ici :



De quoi se rendre compte que la version Nintendo Switch est bluffante...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/10-minutes-of-mortal-kombat-11-switch-footage
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/20/2019 at 01:56 AM by link49
    comments (2)
    escobar posted the 04/20/2019 at 02:02 AM
    Du beau boulot
    link49 posted the 04/20/2019 at 02:04 AM
    Et apparemment, sans le patch day one qui améliorait tout ça...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre