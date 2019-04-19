profile
Mortal Kombat 11
2
Likes
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
121
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2030
visites since opening : 2362750
gat > blog
Mortal Kombat 11 : Spot officiel avec...

    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:01 PM by gat
    comments (10)
    ravyxxs posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:05 PM
    Bordel j'ai sursauté il a pris de l'age c'est ouf lool.

    et hier on se marrait sur lui Gat
    gat posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:06 PM
    ravyxxs Nous avons été entendus.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:17 PM
    Lord Raiden Macleod Laaaammmbeeert !!
    cb posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:31 PM
    On dirait qu'il a fait de la chirurgie esthétique
    leonr4 posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:32 PM
    Franchement excellent ce spot
    cb posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:38 PM
    Un DLC avec les skins de tous les acteurs du film pourrait être sympa.
    spawnini posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:40 PM
    gat bowdel cette gueule
    gat posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:42 PM
    spawnini L'effet Botox.
    kurosama posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:49 PM
    Pinaise il a fait un truc non?
    yamy posted the 04/19/2019 at 10:50 PM
    Il a pris cher le Lambert
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre