[PS4] Days Gone : L'OST Complet disponible !
Composé par Nathan Whitehead.



Disponible sur plusieurs site de musique notamment Spotify :

https://open.spotify.com/album/2koUTJvJTFzOs8mresqtle

Days Gone sortira le 26 avril 2019 exclusivement sur Playstation 4.
    posted the 04/19/2019 at 07:15 PM by sora78
    Je kiff, thanks !
    Je me laisse la surprise pour le jour j
    Il y en a des sympas j'aime beaucoup

    Why We Fight
    Light One Candle
    You're Safe Now
    I Remember
    Days Gone
