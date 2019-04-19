profile
World War Z
name : World War Z
platform : Xbox One
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Saber Interactive
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
[Coop - Xbox One] World War Z


Bonjour a tous, tout est dans le titre, des gens disponible cet après-midi en coop?
    posted the 04/19/2019 at 11:49 AM by calishnikov
    comments (6)
    ioop posted the 04/19/2019 at 11:51 AM
    oui mais sur ps4 pour moi je vais y jouer dans 20min (Jerusalem en coop à 4)
    snowbell posted the 04/19/2019 at 11:54 AM
    Vers quelle heure ?
    calishnikov posted the 04/19/2019 at 11:54 AM
    snowbell la je lance, disponible quasiment toute l'après midi
    snowbell posted the 04/19/2019 at 11:56 AM
    Gamertag snowbell avec deux i majuscule, pense me connecter dans pas longtemps
    tuni posted the 04/19/2019 at 12:48 PM
    J'ai le jeu et je cherchais justement avec qui y jouer ^^
    calishnikov posted the 04/19/2019 at 01:07 PM
    tuni avec plaisir quand tu veux
