accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
106
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
xoxoxoxo
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2567
visites since opening :
3134974
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Musique] ça c'est du mélange des genres !
ça commence par de la musique "traditionnel" japonnaise puis...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yr3f5FCIFMI
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/19/2019 at 08:46 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
edgar
posted
the 04/19/2019 at 09:00 AM
Superbe ! Merci pour la découverte !
randyofmana
posted
the 04/19/2019 at 09:14 AM
Belle performance ! Ce n'est pas la première fois que les japonais utilisent leurs instruments traditionnels dans des styles plus modernes, mais je n'avais jamais vu avec le koto, qui est loin d'être un instru facile à maîtriser. Pas mon style de musique, mais chapeau tout de même !
giru
posted
the 04/19/2019 at 09:20 AM
Je déteste le morceau original mais la performance est très sympa
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo