« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Musique] ça c'est du mélange des genres !

ça commence par de la musique "traditionnel" japonnaise puis...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yr3f5FCIFMI
    posted the 04/19/2019 at 08:46 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    edgar posted the 04/19/2019 at 09:00 AM
    Superbe ! Merci pour la découverte !
    randyofmana posted the 04/19/2019 at 09:14 AM
    Belle performance ! Ce n'est pas la première fois que les japonais utilisent leurs instruments traditionnels dans des styles plus modernes, mais je n'avais jamais vu avec le koto, qui est loin d'être un instru facile à maîtriser. Pas mon style de musique, mais chapeau tout de même !
    giru posted the 04/19/2019 at 09:20 AM
    Je déteste le morceau original mais la performance est très sympa
