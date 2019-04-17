profile
Mortal Kombat 11: Trailer Shao Khan
Trailer Shao Khan qui est le perso préco dans Mortal Kombat 11

    posted the 04/17/2019 at 06:02 PM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    voxen posted the 04/17/2019 at 06:08 PM
    Ces gros coups de marteau !
    Et là lance
    Petit bémol sur le Fatality trop gentil.
    voxen posted the 04/17/2019 at 06:12 PM
    J'ai vu un bout de Krypte, on dirait God of War jusqu'à l'ouverture des coffres

    Petit extrait ici : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JRKlqP4687c&feature=youtu.be
