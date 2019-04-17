Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Saint Seiya c'est quand même une OST incroyable

Une musique chargé d’émotion
Les musiques tristes les plus puissante

Y'en a il rigole pas dans les commentaires
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 04/17/2019 at 05:26 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    mercure7 posted the 04/17/2019 at 05:42 PM
    Oui, petit coup de coeur pour l'OST de l'arc Asgard
    tab posted the 04/17/2019 at 05:49 PM
    Saint seiya c’est tout un ensemble: BO fabuleuse, character design magistral et direction artistique de certains épisodes à tomber!
    amassous posted the 04/17/2019 at 06:06 PM
    tab et de bon film aussi!
    fan2jeux posted the 04/17/2019 at 06:10 PM
    Je me refais la saga en ce moment
    amassous posted the 04/17/2019 at 06:11 PM
    fan2jeux Blu-Ray ou DVD je cherche la version DVD le Blu-Ray serais sur-saturé
    alucardk posted the 04/17/2019 at 06:13 PM
    oui vraiment une superbe OST, vous savez si un CD est sorti là dessus avec des musique réorchestrée ?
