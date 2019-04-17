profile
sora78
76
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 715
visites since opening : 1058282
sora78 > blog
all
Avengers: EndGame ~ Trailer Epique "To The End" (No Spoil)

Trailer épique retraçant plus de dix ans de films !



/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/17/2019 at 04:41 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 04/17/2019 at 04:43 PM
    Ne regarde pas il sort la semaine prochaine
    spawnini posted the 04/17/2019 at 04:47 PM
    Vivement
    yukilin posted the 04/17/2019 at 04:49 PM
    Faudrait déjà que je regarde le précédent
    idd posted the 04/17/2019 at 05:09 PM
    shinz0 yukilin les 2 premières minutes sont des extraits des différents films thor, iron man, etc... les 30 dernières secondes sont du teasing pour le film qu'on a déjà vu (sauf peut-être les 2 dernières secondes, je sais plus si c'est déjà passé), pas d'inquiétudes à avoir.
    diablo posted the 04/17/2019 at 05:21 PM
    Je crois que j'ai du aimer pas plus de 2 Marvel dans le Trailer
    yukilin posted the 04/17/2019 at 05:24 PM
    diablo : Pareil
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre