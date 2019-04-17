« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] 2 Jeux de reflexion : Une démo + Un nouveau jeu (Picross S3)


(démo jouable)
Date de sortie : 26 Avril 2019


Date de sortie : 25 Avril 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=ZpAxO_LkoaY
    posted the 04/17/2019 at 03:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    plbs posted the 04/17/2019 at 03:21 PM
    oh piross S 3 ? ou quand comment ?
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/17/2019 at 03:23 PM
    plbs La semaine prochaine.
    plbs posted the 04/17/2019 at 03:35 PM
    Je dl la démo dès ce soir
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/17/2019 at 03:44 PM
    Merci pour l'info ! J'vais aller tester la démo de BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! dès ce pas !
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/17/2019 at 04:11 PM
    Ah fichtre la démo n'est pas encore dispo sur l'eShop alors que tout le monde annonce qu'elle est dispo dès maintenant en ligne… !
