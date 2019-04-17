profile
Samurai Shodown: Trailer Darli Dagger
Trailer Darli Dagger un des nouveaux persos à apparaître dans le prochain Samurai Shodown

Foxstep
    tags : trailer mortal kombat samurai shodown darli dagger
    posted the 04/17/2019 at 02:43 PM by foxstep
    comments (3)
    chaosad posted the 04/17/2019 at 02:50 PM
    C'est carrément une tronçonneuse son truc
    alucard13 posted the 04/17/2019 at 03:09 PM
    elle a l'air lourde son arme à manier, ça sent le perso lent mais bien puissant, c'est plutot rare quand c'est des perso féminins.
    testament posted the 04/17/2019 at 03:26 PM
