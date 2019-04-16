CN Play
Rétro Xbox One 6 Jeux patchés One X
Ninja Gaiden 2 (qui devient rétro par la même occasion)
Splinter Cell Double Agent
Splinter Cell Conviction
Splinter Cell Blacklist
Fable 2
Fable 3
    posted the 04/16/2019 at 09:39 PM by tuni
    comments (6)
    torotoro59 posted the 04/16/2019 at 09:40 PM
    kamikaze1985 posted the 04/16/2019 at 09:45 PM
    Cool pour Ninja Gaiden.
    kurosama posted the 04/16/2019 at 09:46 PM
    la retro hein
    negan posted the 04/16/2019 at 09:46 PM
    Fable c'est pas un hasard LA PUTAIN DE SA GRAND MERE
    diablo posted the 04/16/2019 at 09:48 PM
    negan Splinter Cell non plus et peut-être un nouveau Ninja Gaiden ?
    kinectical posted the 04/16/2019 at 09:48 PM
    Splinter cell conviction et blacklist en 4k fable 3 en 4k ....jai banday mais ces assez intéressant que ces deux license soit devenu rétro au complet avant le e3
    citer un membre