Capcom se souvient finalement de Breath of Fire !
Jeux Video


Mais uniquement pour un skin de Street Fighter V à débloquer du 10 mai au 7 juin.
Avec même la musique de BOF II qui va avec.


Ouais, je suis une pute.
    posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:21 PM by shanks
    thorim posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:21 PM
    mdr
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:25 PM
    C'est limite de faire une news sur le jeu "Souffle Du Feu" avec les récents événements

    #incorrigible
    joueurdudimanche posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:25 PM
    Demande de ban
    kali posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:27 PM
    stardustx posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:49 PM
    c'est étonnant aussi qu'ils se souviennent de SF5....
