name :
Persona 3 : Dancing Moon Night
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Atlus
genre :
music
Persona Dancing : Endless Night Collection à 70€ chez Auchan
Bonjour à tous, si vous cherchiez mais comme moi vous le trouviez trop chère il y a une promo à 70€ chez Auchan :
https://www.auchan.fr/persona-dancing-endless-night-collection-ps4/p-c1079388
Auchan
-
https://www.auchan.fr/persona-dancing-endless-night-collection-ps4/p-c1079388
atlus
persona dancing
posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:08 PM by
nazara
comments (
2
)
suikoden
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 04:16 PM
J'aurai tellement aime une version collector Vita
J'aime pas y jouer a la manette
nazara
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 04:19 PM
suikoden
Malheureusement oui si seulement.... Je suis également un fanboy de ma Vita....
