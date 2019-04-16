profile
Persona 3 : Dancing Moon Night
name : Persona 3 : Dancing Moon Night
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : music
other versions :
nazara
nazara
nazara > blog
Persona Dancing : Endless Night Collection à 70€ chez Auchan
Bonjour à tous, si vous cherchiez mais comme moi vous le trouviez trop chère il y a une promo à 70€ chez Auchan :

https://www.auchan.fr/persona-dancing-endless-night-collection-ps4/p-c1079388
Auchan - https://www.auchan.fr/persona-dancing-endless-night-collection-ps4/p-c1079388
    posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:08 PM by nazara
    suikoden posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:16 PM
    J'aurai tellement aime une version collector Vita
    J'aime pas y jouer a la manette
    nazara posted the 04/16/2019 at 04:19 PM
    suikoden
    Malheureusement oui si seulement.... Je suis également un fanboy de ma Vita....
