La conférence Xbox a l'E3 le ...
Dimanche 9 Juin a 22h

C'est officiel.

Je supprime une fois en home .
    posted the 04/16/2019 at 02:50 PM by negan
    comments (21)
    kikoo31 posted the 04/16/2019 at 02:55 PM
    ok
    kali posted the 04/16/2019 at 02:56 PM
    super
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/16/2019 at 02:58 PM
    Bientôt
    negan posted the 04/16/2019 at 02:59 PM
    fiveagainstone 55 Jours
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:01 PM
    negan je sens que tu es pressé d'y être
    negan posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:02 PM
    fiveagainstone Gears 5
    greil93 posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:03 PM
    Quoi ?!
    Tu veux dire... Pendant l'E3 ?! QUEL CHOC
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:03 PM
    negan Team Gears Tactics
    negan posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:04 PM
    fiveagainstone Aussi
    leonr4 posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:06 PM
    Vivement, et vu qu'il n y a pas Sony c'est surement la seule conf que je vais regarder cette année
    zabuza posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:14 PM
    The soirée
    biboys posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:15 PM
    J'espère qu'il va y avoir dino crisis
    playstation2008 posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:27 PM
    Halo Infinite !!!!!!
    makotoniijima posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:28 PM
    Plus de crackdown , minecraft etc ça ne peut qu'etre une bonne conf donc
    xslayer750 posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:34 PM
    J'espère un teaser pour Fable IV
    ducknsexe posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:34 PM
    Ça s approche

    Vu le budget colossale d halo infinite : c est un open world

    Dino crisis remake
    octobar posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:40 PM
    cet E3 sans saveur.
    famimax posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:43 PM
    Ils ont un boulevard cette année, qu'ils ratent pas cette occasion
    mrvince posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:46 PM
    Ori et rien d’autre. Avec un « disponible maintenant » a la fin du trailer ^^.
    gadjuom posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:50 PM
    zabuza
    drockspace posted the 04/16/2019 at 03:59 PM
    vivement que phil baisse sa braguette et nous montre son anaconda
