La conférence Xbox a l'E3 le ...
Dimanche 9 Juin a 22h
C'est officiel.
Je supprime une fois en home .
posted the 04/16/2019 at 02:50 PM by
negan
comments (
21
)
kikoo31
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 02:55 PM
ok
kali
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 02:56 PM
super
fiveagainstone
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 02:58 PM
Bientôt
negan
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 02:59 PM
fiveagainstone
55 Jours
fiveagainstone
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:01 PM
negan
je sens que tu es pressé d'y être
negan
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:02 PM
fiveagainstone
Gears 5
greil93
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:03 PM
Quoi ?!
Tu veux dire... Pendant l'E3 ?! QUEL CHOC
fiveagainstone
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:03 PM
negan
Team Gears Tactics
negan
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:04 PM
fiveagainstone
Aussi
leonr4
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:06 PM
Vivement, et vu qu'il n y a pas Sony c'est surement la seule conf que je vais regarder cette année
zabuza
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:14 PM
The soirée
biboys
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:15 PM
J'espère qu'il va y avoir dino crisis
playstation2008
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:27 PM
Halo Infinite !!!!!!
makotoniijima
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:28 PM
Plus de crackdown , minecraft etc ça ne peut qu'etre une bonne conf donc
xslayer750
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:34 PM
J'espère un teaser pour Fable IV
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:34 PM
Ça s approche
Vu le budget colossale d halo infinite : c est un open world
Dino crisis remake
octobar
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:40 PM
cet E3 sans saveur.
famimax
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:43 PM
Ils ont un boulevard cette année, qu'ils ratent pas cette occasion
mrvince
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:46 PM
Ori et rien d’autre. Avec un « disponible maintenant » a la fin du trailer ^^.
gadjuom
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:50 PM
zabuza
drockspace
posted
the 04/16/2019 at 03:59 PM
vivement que phil baisse sa braguette et nous montre son anaconda
