Photos de la statue de Days Gone
Il y a quelques semaines, une statuette de Deacon le héro de Days Gone à fait son apparition sur internet.
Je pensais qu'elle serait dans le Collector, mais non.

Voici les photos









    posted the 04/15/2019 at 12:22 AM by leblogdeshacka
    spilner posted the 04/15/2019 at 12:43 AM
    Elle est trop bien faite pour être dans le Collector
    xenofamicom posted the 04/15/2019 at 02:15 AM
    Elle est jolie en effet, trop pour être dans une édition collector (sauf à un prix très élevé!)
