Shenmue III
name : Shenmue III
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4] Shenmue 3 / Images (exploration et interface)




    posted the 04/12/2019 at 05:54 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    spawnini posted the 04/12/2019 at 05:59 PM
    Cette gueule sur la deuxième image
    squall0280 posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:00 PM
    A chaque fois que je vois ryu je me dis que ses fringues doivent sentir la mort...
    kinectical posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:03 PM
    Bordel mais vous êtes vraiment impressionner par ce que vous voyez? Genre ça ose dire “ah ce jeu est pas très beau bla bla bla” mais ça vien dire que shenmue 3 est magnifique
    alucardk posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:03 PM
    spawnini
    et sur la dernière, on dirait qu'il est passé par le marais ...
    shima posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:10 PM
    Kinectical Impressionnés, non bien sûr, le jeu a des lacunes mais un fan de la 1ère heure comme moi s’en satisfera
    axlrose posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:17 PM
    Ça a l'air daubé, pas étonnant après tout
    gemini posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:23 PM
    Day one direct. Shenmue c'est culte. Ils l'auraient fait avec le moteur du 2eme que je prenais direct aussi. Connaître la suite de l'histoire après tant d'années. :-)
    kyuta posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:44 PM
    les environements sont très beaux et pas loins des AAA, les personnages par contre sont bcp moins réussis, Dommage, si la Yakuza team aurait été impliquée, ça aurait vite réglé l'affaire
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:46 PM
    Faut pas déconner, c'est loin d'être dégueulasse non plus...
    hyoga57 posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:48 PM
    Les haters sont de sortie, pour ne pas changer...
