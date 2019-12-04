accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Shenmue III
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ys NET
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS4] Shenmue 3 / Images (exploration et interface)
posted the 04/12/2019 at 05:54 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (10)
10
)
spawnini
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 05:59 PM
Cette gueule sur la deuxième image
squall0280
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:00 PM
A chaque fois que je vois ryu je me dis que ses fringues doivent sentir la mort...
kinectical
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:03 PM
Bordel mais vous êtes vraiment impressionner par ce que vous voyez? Genre ça ose dire “ah ce jeu est pas très beau bla bla bla” mais ça vien dire que shenmue 3 est magnifique
alucardk
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:03 PM
spawnini
et sur la dernière, on dirait qu'il est passé par le marais ...
shima
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:10 PM
Kinectical
Impressionnés, non bien sûr, le jeu a des lacunes mais un fan de la 1ère heure comme moi s’en satisfera
axlrose
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:17 PM
Ça a l'air daubé, pas étonnant après tout
gemini
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:23 PM
Day one direct. Shenmue c'est culte. Ils l'auraient fait avec le moteur du 2eme que je prenais direct aussi. Connaître la suite de l'histoire après tant d'années. :-)
kyuta
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:44 PM
les environements sont très beaux et pas loins des AAA, les personnages par contre sont bcp moins réussis, Dommage, si la Yakuza team aurait été impliquée, ça aurait vite réglé l'affaire
docteurdeggman
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:46 PM
Faut pas déconner, c'est loin d'être dégueulasse non plus...
hyoga57
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:48 PM
Les haters sont de sortie, pour ne pas changer...
