Star Wars IX : Panel à 18h00
Cinéma


Bon y aura 1h de blabla et probablement 15 secondes de teaser mais voilà quoi
    posted the 04/12/2019 at 03:58 PM by shanks
    comments (18)
    amassous posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:01 PM
    amassous posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:03 PM
    Y’a rien
    lordguyver posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:03 PM
    amassous
    shanks posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:03 PM
    amassous
    en retard

    Mais c'est marqué que le panel sera en live de 18 à 19h.
    wilhelm posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:04 PM
    Apparemment, c'est le chaos au niveau de l'organisation de la salle et des sièges chèrement payés. D'où le retard.
    shanks posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:05 PM
    ça commence
    lordguyver posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:06 PM
    amassous wilhelm La patience est une vertu mes bons Jedi ♥
    amassous posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:10 PM
    lordguyver Que la force sois avec toi.
    lordguyver posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:13 PM
    amassous Merci lol
    amassous posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:25 PM
    Il est venerr C3PO ou quoi
    gat posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:28 PM
    Lando. Le vrai.
    shinz0 posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:29 PM
    Sûrement les seuls images que je verrai du film avant sa sortie
    xslayer750 posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:32 PM
    Vu la merde que c'est devenu, franchement osef
    gat posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:33 PM
    Le thème de Bespin. Toujours un régal.
    shinz0 posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:36 PM
    Daisy Ridley
    shinz0 posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:40 PM
    C'est officiel : les films Star Wars font une pause après l'épisode IX
    https://www.comingsoon.net/movies/news/1058987-disney-says-star-wars-movies-are-going-on-hiatus-after-episode-ix
    gat posted the 04/12/2019 at 04:46 PM
    shinz0 Homme de goût.
    spawnini posted the 04/12/2019 at 05:04 PM
    gat vomi
