God Eater 3 Switch : Box, artworks, images et prix dévoilés
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu God Eater 3 :



Amazon a ouvert les réservations. Il faudra compter 59.95 dollars, donc surement 59.99 euros chez nous. Voici d'ailleurs la box du jeu :



Puis deux Artworks :





Et pour finir, quelques images :











Pour rappel, cette version sortira le 12 juillet prochain...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/god-eater-3-pre-orders-open
    posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:40 AM by link49
    comments (0)
