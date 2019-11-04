ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
251
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2702
visites since opening : 2742529
leblogdeshacka > blog
Le GOTY de l'année arrive en boite !!
Bon, je pense qu'il n'y a rien a dire!!




Qui va le prendre
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:23 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    xenofamicom posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:25 AM
    Bon, je pense qu'il n'y a rien a dire!!

    Faire un article sur cette daube franchement...

    En temps normal, c'est le bûcher en place publique.

    PS: Au passage, il parait que Julo (ex-gameblog) est désormais chef de projet pour cette boîte (Microïds).
    zekura posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:28 AM
    Ce jeu sort en boite, mais pas Iconoclast en France -,- Je comprends vraiment pas les éditeurs des fois
    guiguif posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:28 AM
    xenofamicom c'est pas il parait, c'est le cas
    guiguif posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:30 AM
    zekura Parce qu'Iconoclast a été recup par Limited Run
    xenofamicom posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:35 AM
    guiguif :
    flom posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:37 AM
    zekura guiguif j attends d ailleurs mon exemplaire. sinon limited run ne doit pas acoir d exclusivité car wonder boy a ete édité par la suite par de nombreuse boite
    mrvince posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:39 AM
    Putain quand tu vois une telle bouze qui sort en boite et que de l'autre côté on sue pdt des mois pour avoir des chefs d'oeuvre.
    guiguif posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:41 AM
    flom C’était avant et ça reste rare, maintenant ils font bien plus attention a bien verrouiller l'exclue dans les contrats
    derno posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:45 AM
    plus jeune ça aurait été dayone, j'adorais l'émission, j'avais même le jeu de plateau (c'était d’ailleurs une belle désillusion, je m'attendais à un truc du type "attrape souris" avec des épreuves en format "physique" et je n'avais que des actions sur carte à effectuer)....après c’était les années 90, une autre époque^^
    ioop posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:45 AM
    pas d’édition collector avec figurine passe partout ?
    gat posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:50 AM
    Ils auraient dû le garder pour le line up de la X2 et de la PS5.
    zekura posted the 04/11/2019 at 10:59 AM
    guiguif flom oui, j'ai essayé de le choper à la minute d'ouverture sur le site, rupture de stock -,- donc oui, Limited Run c'est bien, mais si t'as pas de chance ou une connexion de merde, tu l'as dans l'os.
    guiguif posted the 04/11/2019 at 11:01 AM
    zekura sur Vita, sinon les versions PS4 ont mis un ptit moment avant de partir et la version Switch etait en preco pendant 2 semaines
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre