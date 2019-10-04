Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Nouvelle figurine Goku/Vegeta(scène du film DBS:BROLY)


Je ne trouve pas la date ou le prix malheuresement édité par Banpresto voila
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2019 at 12:58 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    sadakoyamamura posted the 04/10/2019 at 01:17 PM
    Bel hommage à une scène CGI bien dégueulasse
    mugiwara posted the 04/10/2019 at 01:22 PM
    sadakoyamamura bien d'accord avec toi d'ailleurs bizarrement peu de personne en parle du CGI du film totalement dégueulasse alors qu'il y en a quand meme pas mal.
    sebalt posted the 04/10/2019 at 01:30 PM
    Ouh, les coudes...
    kidicarus posted the 04/10/2019 at 01:40 PM
    En faite, ce sont deux figurines qui créeront un diorama une fois que tu as acheté les deux. Normalement prévu pour l'automne 2019
    linkudo posted the 04/10/2019 at 01:48 PM
    pas degueu...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/10/2019 at 02:10 PM
    Je crois que c'est tiré d'une illustration promotionelle du dessinateur du film pas du film directement, c'est limite pareil.
