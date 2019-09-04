accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
57
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
carapuce
,
minbox
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
lordguyver
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tuni
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
makotoniijima
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
706
visites since opening :
1056435
jenicris
> blog
Artwork de Fable par un concept artist de Playground
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/mXLQZ
Après je sais pas si c'est pour le futur Fable ou pas.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/09/2019 at 05:48 PM by
jenicris
comments (
8
)
birmou
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 05:49 PM
negan
GARDE TON CALME !!!!!
negan
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 05:50 PM
Yep vu sur twitter c'est fable a 100% ( reste a voir si c'est le 4 ou un kiffe de l'artisye)
clad80
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 05:50 PM
C'est fort probable, et pourquoi pas un reboot de la franchise avec une nouvelle DA se rapprochant de cet artwork.
potion2swag
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 05:53 PM
T.D. Danza
Looks great! It reminds me of Fable smiley
Vaigintas Pakenis
Thank you. It was one of the inspirations for this
aym
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 05:54 PM
Bordel c'est beau. Des graphismes comme ça ingame
.
misterpixel
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 06:02 PM
Franchement avec cette DA ça passe grave
goldmen33
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 06:04 PM
Je suis pas contre un rendu plus réaliste pour cette licence!
voxen
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 06:34 PM
On dirait beaucoup Oakvale.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Looks great! It reminds me of Fable smiley
Vaigintas Pakenis
Thank you. It was one of the inspirations for this