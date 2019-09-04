ajouter un titre
jenicris
57
jenicris
Artwork de Fable par un concept artist de Playground


https://www.artstation.com/artwork/mXLQZ

Après je sais pas si c'est pour le futur Fable ou pas.
    posted the 04/09/2019 at 05:48 PM by jenicris
    comments (8)
    birmou posted the 04/09/2019 at 05:49 PM
    negan GARDE TON CALME !!!!!
    negan posted the 04/09/2019 at 05:50 PM
    Yep vu sur twitter c'est fable a 100% ( reste a voir si c'est le 4 ou un kiffe de l'artisye)
    clad80 posted the 04/09/2019 at 05:50 PM
    C'est fort probable, et pourquoi pas un reboot de la franchise avec une nouvelle DA se rapprochant de cet artwork.
    potion2swag posted the 04/09/2019 at 05:53 PM
    T.D. Danza
    Looks great! It reminds me of Fable smiley


    Vaigintas Pakenis

    Thank you. It was one of the inspirations for this
    aym posted the 04/09/2019 at 05:54 PM
    Bordel c'est beau. Des graphismes comme ça ingame .
    misterpixel posted the 04/09/2019 at 06:02 PM
    Franchement avec cette DA ça passe grave
    goldmen33 posted the 04/09/2019 at 06:04 PM
    Je suis pas contre un rendu plus réaliste pour cette licence!
    voxen posted the 04/09/2019 at 06:34 PM
    On dirait beaucoup Oakvale.
