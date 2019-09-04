« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Tetris 99
3
name : Tetris 99
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Arika
genre : puzzle
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Tetris 99 / Deuxième Grand Prix


Plus d'information sur le Site de Nintendo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=MjXkSNUvczg
    aros posted the 04/09/2019 at 11:25 AM
    C'est bien de vouloir proposer une option de remboursement déguisée pour l'achat de leur service
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/09/2019 at 11:26 AM
    aros On peut le voir comme ça, effectivement
    kambei312 posted the 04/09/2019 at 11:29 AM
    nicolasgourry "À chaque fois que vous accumulez 100 points"

    C'est à chaque fois que tu cumule 100 points tu es tiré au sort? Ou si tu arrives à 100 pts on te tire au sort 1 fois et après c'est fini?
    kambei312 posted the 04/09/2019 at 11:32 AM
    nicolasgourry C'est bon j'ai ma réponse j'ai lu les regles a la fin de la vidéo ^^
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/09/2019 at 11:33 AM
    kambei312 J'ai rajouté un lien, au cas ou ^^
    eldren posted the 04/09/2019 at 11:39 AM
    Sympa, on va faire ça
