« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Monster Boy et Le Royaume Maudit
9
name : Monster Boy et Le Royaume Maudit
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : FDG Entertainment
developer : Game Atelier
genre : action plates-formes
european release date : 12/04/2018
nicolasgourry
106
nicolasgourry
articles : 2554
visites since opening : 3110997
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Monster Boy et le Royaume Maudit / Petite promo (-15%) eShop


33,99 € (-15%) au lieu de 39,99 €
Offre jusqu'au : 25/04/2019

Quelques Tests :
Gameblog 9/10 JVC 17/20 Gamekult 8/10 Gamekyo 8/10


Site de Nintendo
PS : Une démo est disponible sur l'eShop.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgWJOg1TydM
    posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    victornewman posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:42 PM
    lol
    escobar posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:46 PM
    Un peu maigre la promo
