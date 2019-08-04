Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Death Stranding
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
link49
Death Stranding Ps4 : A défaut d’une date, une figurine
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Death Stranding:



Hideo Kojima a dévoilé sur Twitter le prototype de la figurine Figma de Sam Bridges, incarné par Norman Reedus.



Reste à voir si une Edition Collector du jeu sortira avec celle-ci à la sortie du jeu, exclusivement sur Ps4…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/death-stranding-statue-of-reedus-sam-of-figma-character-possibly-ce-one.110280/
    posted the 04/08/2019 at 04:42 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/08/2019 at 04:45 PM
    Future figurine du collector ?
    masharu posted the 04/08/2019 at 04:47 PM
    leblogdeshacka C'est une Figma, donc normalement elle est commercialisée à part entière.
    jenicris posted the 04/08/2019 at 04:50 PM
    Classe!
    anakaris posted the 04/08/2019 at 04:50 PM
    Avec articulation, non pas pour moi
    gantzeur posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:18 PM
    Si le marchandising commence à arriver ça veut dire qu'on est plus trop loin de la promo du jeu j'imagine ..
    anakaris posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:22 PM
    gantzeur Si le marchandising commence à arriver ça veut dire qu'on est plus trop loin de la promo du jeu j'imagine ..

    Remember le parfum Final Fantasy XV qui sortait trois ans avant le jeu

    Méfiance
    gantzeur posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:36 PM
    anakaris oh putain je l'avais oublier ! Du coup ça nique mon idée ...
