Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Tetris Effect
4
name : Tetris Effect
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Enhance Games
genre : puzzle
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Allez vite le prendre Tetris Effect a 5€

C’est chez Micromania et le vendeur Micromania qui me dis qu’on peut pas jouer sans VR
Bref jsuis pas specialement fan mais pour 5€ jvais test quoi
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 04/08/2019 at 09:55 AM by amassous
    comments (8)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/08/2019 at 09:59 AM
    Classe !!
    mikaou posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:02 AM
    Ils sont pas très futés parfois, quand c'est marqué "PSVR Compatible" c'est pas obligatoire. J'ai craqué aussi !
    mrvince posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:02 AM
    Vraiment sympa mais ouai c'est surtout le top en VR.
    ni2bo2 posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:07 AM
    Tetris c est pas tendo?
    amassous posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:09 AM
    ni2bo2 c’est finis l’epoque de Gameboy , c’est sur toute les consoles qui existent
    whiteweedow25 posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:11 AM
    ni2bo2 Bien ta grotte de 20 ans ?
    uga posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:16 AM
    tu peux le jouer sans vr mais tu divises alors son interet par 10. perso je l ai adoré (en vr!)
    amassous posted the 04/08/2019 at 10:17 AM
    uga meme sur tv ca a l’air de passer
