Le blog 100% Otaku !
suzukube
suzukube
suzukube > blog
Project Eve : un aRPG inspiré par Nier Automata !


Un petit teaser qui a attisé ma curiosité ! Pas de date de sortie, mais c'est fait par des anciens de Black Desert, ça promet !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/project-eve-un-rpg-semi-openworld-inspire-par-nier-automata-et-god-of-war/
    posted the 04/07/2019 at 03:21 AM by suzukube
    testament posted the 04/07/2019 at 03:40 AM
    C'est une sex doll ou quoi ?
