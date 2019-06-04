Comme tous les jeux vidéo aujourd'hui, Devil May Cry aura droit a une version vinyles de sa B.O, dans une version collector.
Le prix est vraiment correct, 70€ le coffret de 4 vinyles.
Disc 1 - Side A
Devil Trigger
Crimson Cloud
Subhuman
Devil May Cry 5 Titlescreen
Disc 1 - Side B
The World is Screaming Ver.1
Unbearable Pressure
Reflection (Mission Clear)
Enter the Devil Shocker (Mission01 Start)
Devil Trigger (Devil Shocker Remix)
Devil Trigger (Instrumental Edit)
Ugh, Come On… (Nero Mission Start)
Five-Four Time (Secret Mission)
Disc 2 – Side A
Blazing Muscle
Lunatic Ray
Enjoy the Taste of Despair! (V Mission Start)
Splitting Fool
Abyssal Time
Disc 2 - Side B
I'd Also Like to Jump
Hand Picked Noise (Character Select)
Dark Ruin
Feel the Shock
The Blood Soaked Ground
Unavoidable Despair
Anarchy In The U.W. (DMC5 Remix)
How Do You Like This! (Dante Mission Start)
Disc 3 - Side A
Voltaic Black Knight
Legacy (Instrumental Ver.)
Unwavering Bravery
Same Old, Same Old
Faded Tone “G”
Diabolical Incantation
Falling Into the Crevice
Disc 3 – Side B
Roar, Roar, Roar!!
True Wishes
Undeniable Fate
Grilled Tandoori Smoke
Silent Siren
Psycho Machine
The Duel
Disc 4 – Side A
Resolve
Improvisation for Violin on a Main Theme “Legacy”
Silver Bullet
Legacy (DMC5 Main Theme)
Legacy (Piano Improv Ver.)
History of DMC
Disc 4 – Side B
GARAGE (Main Menu)
Any Special Orders? (Nico's Shop)
Divinity Statue
The Crunching Rhythm of Chiba “Rakkasei”
Any Special Orders? (Tropical Devil Night Remix)
Devil Trigger (Tropical Devil Night Remix)
Je ne sais pas si la boutique fais le débit immédiat par contre.
