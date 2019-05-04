profile
Senran Kagura Peach Ball sortira cet été en occident
... Et plus précisément sur le Nintendo eShop. Et non, pas de version boite prévue. On ne sait toujours pas si une traduction sera au rdv comme pour Reflexions.

Marvelous Europe - https://marvelousgames.com/blogs/news/senran-kagura-peach-ball-bounces-onto-nintendo-switch-this-summer
    tags : sortie europe senran kagura switch peach ball
    posted the 04/05/2019 at 03:04 PM by sanj
    comments (2)
    aros posted the 04/05/2019 at 03:20 PM
    masharu posted the 04/05/2019 at 03:43 PM
    Ce n'est certainement qu'en Amérique. Mais je suis plus intéressé, j'ai failli prendre la version asiatique récemment.
