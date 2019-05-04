accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Senran Kagura Peach Ball sortira cet été en occident
... Et plus précisément sur le Nintendo eShop. Et non, pas de version boite prévue. On ne sait toujours pas si une traduction sera au rdv comme pour Reflexions.
Marvelous Europe
-
https://marvelousgames.com/blogs/news/senran-kagura-peach-ball-bounces-onto-nintendo-switch-this-summer
tags :
sortie
europe
senran kagura
switch
peach ball
posted the 04/05/2019 at 03:04 PM by
sanj
comments (
2
)
aros
posted
the 04/05/2019 at 03:20 PM
masharu
posted
the 04/05/2019 at 03:43 PM
Ce n'est certainement qu'en Amérique. Mais je suis plus intéressé, j'ai failli prendre la version asiatique récemment.
