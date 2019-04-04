profile
kevisiano
35
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 191
visites since opening : 279071
kevisiano > blog
Shingeki no Gilets Jaunes !
Ils sont trop déterminés avec leur montage eux



    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/04/2019 at 03:54 PM by kevisiano
    comments (7)
    escobar posted the 04/04/2019 at 03:56 PM
    Hahaha
    sonilka posted the 04/04/2019 at 03:59 PM
    Spoil : a la fin, c'est Macron san qui gagne
    shinz0 posted the 04/04/2019 at 04:00 PM
    Bordel mais ils sont allés loin dans le délire
    jeanouillz posted the 04/04/2019 at 04:01 PM
    Les cons
    apollokami posted the 04/04/2019 at 04:09 PM
    Oh putain
    link80 posted the 04/04/2019 at 04:12 PM
    énorme ^^
    gadjuom posted the 04/04/2019 at 04:18 PM
    J'suis MORT
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre