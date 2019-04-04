« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Hellblade
name : Hellblade
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Hellblade / Taille du fichier !



Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice – 18.2GB
(plus de la moitié de la carte mémoire d'origine qui fait 32GB)

PS : Pour une sortie physique ça va être compliqué...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUcXjUCRuqA
    posted the 04/04/2019 at 08:18 AM by nicolasgourry
    kisukesan posted the 04/04/2019 at 08:40 AM
