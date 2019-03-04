« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
251
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
106
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2550
visites since opening : 3094341
nicolasgourry > blog
Des jeux à la carte ce mois-ci sur Switch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ejh6QPY5FZI

Date de sorti : 5 Avril 2019 (PC/Switch)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJgpsFa2jfk

Date de sortie : 16 Avril 2019 (PC/Switch)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtE6Yk1E2aQ

Date de sortie : 25 Avril 2019 (exclusivité temporaire)
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/03/2019 at 09:26 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    smashfan posted the 04/03/2019 at 09:55 PM
    le seul jeux de cartes que j'attends c'est le yu gi oh
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre