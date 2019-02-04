Mike760
Hellblade
7
name : Hellblade
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4
chester
68
chester
chester > blog
Nintendo Switch : Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice sortira le 11 Avril
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice est un jeu de type action et hack 'n' slash édité et développé par Ninja Theory, sorti en 2017 sur Windows et PlayStation 4 et l'année suivante sur Xbox One. Le jeu sortira sur Ninendo Switch le 11 Avril.

Gameplay de la version Swith :

https://twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1113095770884968448
    posted the 04/02/2019 at 03:27 PM by chester
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/02/2019 at 03:34 PM
    La vache, je pensais pas qu'il arriverait si vite. Bonne nouvelle.
