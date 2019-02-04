profile
Ikaruga
3
name : Ikaruga
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nicalis
developer : Treasure
genre : shoot'em up
guiguif
guiguif
Ikaruga: La version physique Switch devoilée
La jaquette de la version physique d'Ikaruga vient d'etre devoilé par Nicalis. Aucune date de sortie pour l'heure a part que pour le moment ça ne concerne que les USA.

https://twitter.com/nicalis/status/1112867249239449600
    posted the 04/02/2019 at 09:52 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    rendan posted the 04/02/2019 at 10:11 AM
    Ce jeu va faire toute les générations décidément
    innelan posted the 04/02/2019 at 10:13 AM
    Interessant !
    flom posted the 04/02/2019 at 10:48 AM
    magnifique !!!!
    jenicris posted the 04/02/2019 at 11:04 AM
    Jolie!
    hyoga57 posted the 04/02/2019 at 11:09 AM
    Pas ouf la jaquette. Et dommage que ça sorte que chez les ricains, sinon je l'aurais acheté...
    ducknsexe posted the 04/02/2019 at 11:27 AM
    Ça claque.
