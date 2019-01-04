Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Maladie rare: le syndrome Itachi Uchiha
Plusieurs symptômes peuvent expliquer ça les explications en liens source, vous inquietez pas pour moi jsuis pas atteint.
Ci-dessous un temoigange en français:
Fuck le demat. - https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/宇智波鼬
    posted the 04/01/2019 at 12:26 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    spidergaylord posted the 04/01/2019 at 12:53 PM
    Amassous t'es pas malade mais t'as été très fébrile à cause d'une certaine skin d'Itachi dans Storm 3... Ca doit etre pour ça que t'as développé des anticorps
    spidergaylord posted the 04/01/2019 at 12:57 PM
    Amassous En réponse au problème, il faut que le petit et le grand trouve un centre d'intéret en commun, quelque chose dont ils puissent se servir tous les 2 et garder comme secret... Cette chose c'est une poupée gonflable
    amassous posted the 04/01/2019 at 01:02 PM
    spidergaylord ahhhhh ta pas respecter la maladie
    5120x2880 posted the 04/01/2019 at 01:08 PM
    jpp trro dark lol
    kazuya14 posted the 04/01/2019 at 01:28 PM
    On touche le fond.
    nindo64 posted the 04/01/2019 at 01:35 PM
    spidergaylord
    fredone posted the 04/01/2019 at 01:45 PM
    J'ai retrouvé le manga,c'est pas maruto ou laruto, mais larusso
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEdsg0hT27M
