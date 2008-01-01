Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
blog
OST Dragon Quest reproduis en live

Les musiques de DQ c'est un autre niveau la musique a trop de puissance un effet nostalgique sur moi

Un son que j'adore sur DQ7 3DS(je préfère la version international que l'orchestrale(JAP) )
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 03/31/2019 at 11:11 PM by amassous
