Ni No Kuni II : L'Avènement d'un Nouveau Royaume
name : Ni No Kuni II : L'Avènement d'un Nouveau Royaume
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/23/2018
other versions : PC
DLC Ni no Kuni 2 : Revenant Kingdom : Test JeuxVidéo.com
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom :



JeuxVidéo.com a testé le deuxième DLC et lui attribue la note assez passable de 13/20. Pour rappel, ce deuxième DLC est disponible depuis le 19 mars 2019 sur PC et Ps4...

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/1023800/ni-no-kuni-ii-la-legende-de-l-almanach-du-magicien-un-bon-contenu-malgre-quelques-faiblesses.htm
    posted the 03/31/2019 at 07:37 PM by link49
    comments (0)
