« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Irem Software
official website :
http://www.irem.co.jp/
nicolasgourry
[PS4] R-TYPE FINAL2 / Trailer
Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvvJ5FTcf68
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:42 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
14
)
victornewman
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:43 PM
je bande
octobar
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:44 PM
victornewman
calme toi
danceterialg
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:46 PM
Il va s'agir de quoi en fait exactement ?
victornewman
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:46 PM
octobar
pardon :'(
losz
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:47 PM
Faut tuer le mec qui choisis les musiques du trailer, de la mauvaise techno ringarde à un moment, une vielle zik jpop à la fin, mieux vaut être sourd parfois.
Sinon cool enfin le retour de la licence.
idd
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:52 PM
omg !! ça sort quand ???
guiguif
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:53 PM
posté le 31 Mars, ouf c'est pas un poisson
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:57 PM
guiguif
"While it is now April Fools' Day in Japan, the announcement of R-Type Final 2 does not appear to be an April Fools' Day joke."
https://gematsu.com/2019/03/r-type-final-2-announced-for-ps4
fiveagainstone
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:00 PM
Wow cool! R-type delta est dans mes best shmup ever
newtechnix
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:02 PM
c'est quoi? la version playstation de r-type remis au goût du jour?
fiveagainstone
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:03 PM
newtechnix
La suite de R-type final sortie sur ps2.
guiguif
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:03 PM
newtechnix
ils n'auraient pas mis un 2 apres le Final si c'etait le cas
newtechnix
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:08 PM
merci j'avais un doute
godson
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:16 PM
C'est un nouveau shoot ou un remake ?
Je sais pas si c'est fait exprès mais le déplacement est lent ...
