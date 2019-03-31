« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Irem Software
name : Irem Software
official website : http://www.irem.co.jp/
[PS4] R-TYPE FINAL2 / Trailer







Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvvJ5FTcf68
    posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    victornewman posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:43 PM
    je bande
    octobar posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:44 PM
    victornewman calme toi
    danceterialg posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:46 PM
    Il va s'agir de quoi en fait exactement ?
    victornewman posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:46 PM
    octobar pardon :'(
    losz posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:47 PM
    Faut tuer le mec qui choisis les musiques du trailer, de la mauvaise techno ringarde à un moment, une vielle zik jpop à la fin, mieux vaut être sourd parfois.
    Sinon cool enfin le retour de la licence.
    idd posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:52 PM
    omg !! ça sort quand ???
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:53 PM
    posté le 31 Mars, ouf c'est pas un poisson
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:57 PM
    guiguif "While it is now April Fools’ Day in Japan, the announcement of R-Type Final 2 does not appear to be an April Fools’ Day joke."
    https://gematsu.com/2019/03/r-type-final-2-announced-for-ps4
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:00 PM
    Wow cool! R-type delta est dans mes best shmup ever
    newtechnix posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:02 PM
    c'est quoi? la version playstation de r-type remis au goût du jour?
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:03 PM
    newtechnix La suite de R-type final sortie sur ps2.
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:03 PM
    newtechnix ils n'auraient pas mis un 2 apres le Final si c'etait le cas
    newtechnix posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:08 PM
    merci j'avais un doute
    godson posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:16 PM
    C'est un nouveau shoot ou un remake ?
    Je sais pas si c'est fait exprès mais le déplacement est lent ...
