Nintendo compte enfin changer le design de Kirby
Jeux Video


Pas mal je trouve.
On voit de suite l'évolution.







(Prenez en compte le décalage horaire par rapport au Japon)
    posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:34 PM by shanks
    comments (18)
    amassous posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:35 PM
    Hein?!
    mizuki posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:35 PM
    C'est déjà le 1er avril la bas ?
    octobar posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:38 PM
    Un bel hommage à Super Meat Boy
    kuroni posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:39 PM
    Ah ouais... C est demain qu il faut éviter le net comme la peste.
    Merci de me l avoir rappelé.
    masharu posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:40 PM
    gunstarred posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:40 PM
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:43 PM
    merde cette année j'aurais pas le temps d'en faire un pour faire en rager certains comme l'année derniere
    ocyn posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:44 PM
    kuroni Tout les jours il faudrait éviter de croire tout ce qu'on lit sur le net en réalité
    zekk posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:49 PM
    guiguif tu avais fait quoi l'année passé?
    idd posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:50 PM
    c'est pour apprendre les formes aux gamins ? après le rond et le carré, j'annonce kirby triangulaire
    ace7 posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:51 PM
    Kirby a just bouffé un apéricube...
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:51 PM
    zekk http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article420000.html simple et efficace
    zekk posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:59 PM
    guiguif effectivement, simple et efficace
    killia posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:08 PM
    guiguif J'étais tombé dedans la tête la première saligaud
    nakata posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:10 PM
    ce charisme
    choroq posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:13 PM
    après la forme et il feront la matière : kirby ectoplasme.

    Bah le canular. Nintendo autant toucher ses stars, trop frileux.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/31/2019 at 04:15 PM
    D’où l'expression "faire une tête au carré"
