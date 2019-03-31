accueil
shanks
154
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
shanks
Nintendo compte enfin changer le design de Kirby
Jeux Video
Pas mal je trouve.
On voit de suite l'évolution.
(Prenez en compte le décalage horaire par rapport au Japon)
posted the 03/31/2019 at 03:34 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (18)
18
)
amassous
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:35 PM
Hein?!
mizuki
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:35 PM
C'est déjà le 1er avril la bas ?
octobar
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:38 PM
Un bel hommage à Super Meat Boy
kuroni
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:39 PM
Ah ouais... C est demain qu il faut éviter le net comme la peste.
Merci de me l avoir rappelé.
masharu
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:40 PM
gunstarred
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:40 PM
guiguif
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:43 PM
merde cette année j'aurais pas le temps d'en faire un pour faire en rager certains comme l'année derniere
ocyn
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:44 PM
kuroni
Tout les jours il faudrait éviter de croire tout ce qu'on lit sur le net en réalité
zekk
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:49 PM
guiguif
tu avais fait quoi l'année passé?
idd
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:50 PM
c'est pour apprendre les formes aux gamins ? après le rond et le carré, j'annonce kirby triangulaire
ace7
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:51 PM
Kirby a just bouffé un apéricube...
guiguif
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:51 PM
zekk
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article420000.html
simple et efficace
zekk
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 03:59 PM
guiguif
effectivement, simple et efficace
killia
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:08 PM
guiguif
J'étais tombé dedans la tête la première
saligaud
nakata
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:10 PM
ce charisme
choroq
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:13 PM
après la forme et il feront la matière : kirby ectoplasme.
Bah le canular. Nintendo autant toucher ses stars, trop frileux.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/31/2019 at 04:15 PM
D’où l'expression "faire une tête au carré"
