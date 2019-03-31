Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Secret de dévellopement: Ocarina of Time 3D.


Integralement en anglais par contre, mais on peut voir comment le jeux est fait les texture pas faite car hors du champ de vision du joueur et pas mal d’autre chose jlai trouver interessante
Si vous captez pas un truc demandez moi
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 03/31/2019 at 10:49 AM by amassous
    comments (3)
    salocin posted the 03/31/2019 at 11:13 AM
    Très intéressant en effet ! Merci bcp Amassous
    sonilka posted the 03/31/2019 at 11:23 AM
    dévellopement

    Sérieusement fais un effort et je ne parle même pas du reste du texte.
    gamergunz posted the 03/31/2019 at 11:35 AM
    intéressant en plus j'ai envie de me le refaire avec Majora 3D en attendant le remake de link's awakening merci
