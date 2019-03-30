profile
Samurai Showdown: Premier personnage inédit dévoilé
Nouveau personnage inédit dévoilé pour Samurai Showdown nommé Darli Dagger:

Foxstep
    posted the 03/30/2019 at 09:56 PM by foxstep
    comments (6)
    anakaris posted the 03/30/2019 at 10:04 PM
    C'est complètement Lilika mélangée à Zegram de Rogue Galaxy
    vexx posted the 03/30/2019 at 10:09 PM
    ça fait plus cel shading/épuré que le jeu de base non?, ça rend mieux.
    raioh posted the 03/30/2019 at 10:19 PM
    Vexx c'est un dessin.
    guiguif posted the 03/30/2019 at 10:26 PM
    raioh
    vexx posted the 03/30/2019 at 10:31 PM
    raioh ah ouais ? j'ai même pas fait gaffe, l'ombre n'est pas bossé comme un dessin donc bon ça fait très cel shading :s
    dokou posted the 03/30/2019 at 10:35 PM
    raioh
