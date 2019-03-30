profile
name : Sega
official website : http://www.sega-europe.com/french/
articles : 410
visites since opening : 396009
gunstarred > blog
Six nouveaux jeux annoncés dans la gamme SEGA AGES sur Switch
SEGA AGES


SEGA annonce 6 nouveaux jeux qui vont rejoindre la gamme SEGA AGES, toujours développer par M2. Pour l'instant, il n'y a pas de date.


http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/shinobi/




http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/fz/




http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/g-loc/




http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/hz/




http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/ml/




http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/ichidant-r/
    posted the 03/30/2019 at 06:51 PM by gunstarred
    comments (3)
    gamesebde3 posted the 03/30/2019 at 07:40 PM
    J'adore retrouver certains jeux. Et en mode portable, ils passent mieux que sur grand écran. Par exemple Alex Kidd on miracle world.
    Par contre 6,99€ le jeu de plus 30 ans, ça fait un poil cher.
    edgar posted the 03/30/2019 at 08:34 PM
    Shinobi et Wonder Boy.
    niflheim posted the 03/30/2019 at 08:35 PM
    gamesebde3 pour les écrans actuels, la solution ultime : Mega Sg
    Alex Kidd in Miracle World sur Mega Sg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLNkaZswNFw&t=0m40s

    6,99€ c'est pas cher, en comparaison hier j'ai vu partir un Shinobi Master System toujours sous son blister 30 ans après à 200 balles sur ebay
