name :
Sega
official website :
http://www.sega-europe.com/french/
Six nouveaux jeux annoncés dans la gamme SEGA AGES sur Switch
SEGA AGES
SEGA
annonce 6 nouveaux jeux qui vont rejoindre la gamme
SEGA AGES
, toujours développer par
M2
. Pour l'instant, il n'y a pas de date.
http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/shinobi/
http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/fz/
http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/g-loc/
http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/hz/
http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/ml/
http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/ichidant-r/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/30/2019 at 06:51 PM by
gunstarred
comments (
3
)
gamesebde3
posted
the 03/30/2019 at 07:40 PM
J'adore retrouver certains jeux. Et en mode portable, ils passent mieux que sur grand écran. Par exemple Alex Kidd on miracle world.
Par contre 6,99€ le jeu de plus 30 ans, ça fait un poil cher.
edgar
posted
the 03/30/2019 at 08:34 PM
Shinobi et Wonder Boy.
niflheim
posted
the 03/30/2019 at 08:35 PM
gamesebde3
pour les écrans actuels, la solution ultime :
Mega Sg
Alex Kidd in Miracle World sur Mega Sg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLNkaZswNFw&t=0m40s
6,99€ c'est pas cher, en comparaison hier j'ai vu partir un Shinobi Master System toujours sous son blister 30 ans après à 200 balles sur ebay
