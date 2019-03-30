accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
From Software
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Mars 2019 : Classements des jeux-vidéo les mieux notés
Classements
Voici une Information concernant les jeux les mieux notés du mois de mars :
Square-Enix brille, mais pas dans le bon sens.
Le dernier One Piece ne restait pas dans les mémoires.
Le jeu de combat de Koei-Tecmo s'en sort assez bien.
L'exclusivité Nintendo Switch de ce mois s'en sort très bien.
Tout comme le dernier jeu d'Ubisoft.
Capcom a réussi son pari avec son dernier jeu.
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice obtient la médaille d'or...
Source :
https://www.metacritic.com/game/xbox-one/sekiro-shadows-die-twice
tags :
posted the 03/30/2019 at 06:42 PM by
link49
sora78
posted
the 03/30/2019 at 06:44 PM
ça vaut ce que ça vaut mais bon
https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/mlb-the-show-19
link49
posted
the 03/30/2019 at 06:49 PM
Le mois prochain, je ne pense pas qu'un jeu dépassera les 90/100...
misterpixel
posted
the 03/30/2019 at 07:34 PM
sora78
N'empêche entre MLB ce mois ci, Days Gone, Blood & Truth le mois d'après et Dreams, ça fait pas mal de sortie en peu de temps.
C'est dingue le gap qu'il y a entre la note joueur et presse pour Left Alive, je me demande si c'est déjà arrivé un tel écart, d'autant plus qu'on parle d'un jeu multi, donc aucun lien avec des notes liés aux Fanboy de telle ou telle marque.
Bon vu qu'on s'approche de la date, je me lance des les prono, je mise minimum sur 75 meta pour Days Gone 82 max.
mikazaki
posted
the 03/30/2019 at 08:07 PM
Je fait partis de ce qui aime ce one peace mdrrr
