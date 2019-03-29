Mike760
name : Hellblade
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4
chester
68
Likes
Likers
chester
articles : 1125
visites since opening : 1414741
Nintendo Switch : Hellblade se montre et c'est beau
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:16 PM by chester
    comments (11)
    escobar posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:18 PM
    Elle a quand même dans le ventre cette console
    kaiserx posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:21 PM
    Ya quand même un méchant downgrade par rapport à la version one et ps4. Sans parler de la One X
    kurosama posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:25 PM
    umm..dur à voir un downgrade sur une video comme ça.Mais faudra voir la reso,le frame rate,etc.En tout cas comme ça,c'est sublime.
    krusty79 posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:27 PM
    kaiserx mars 2019, il y a encore des gars qui arrive à dire "c'est moins beau que sur PS4 et ONE"... On te ressort les différences sur le matos et ses objectifs ou ca ira comme ca?
    gunstarred posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:33 PM
    krusty79 Grave le mec complètement à la ramasse...
    archesstat posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:34 PM
    Pas mal du tout.
    guiguif posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:42 PM
    Ça sera floue surtout
    ducknsexe posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:46 PM
    C est la version switch pro
    rendan posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:47 PM
    Elle en a clairement dans le bide c'est impressionnant
    bennj posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:54 PM
    kaiserx parait même que c'est moins beau qu'avec ma RTX 2080 Ti, dingue non ? Surement un problème d'optimisation quelle bande de branleurs moi qui voulait au mini du 4K60 !!
    octobar posted the 03/29/2019 at 11:05 PM
    a voir comment elle chauffe avec ça.
