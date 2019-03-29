accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Mike760
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
superpanda
,
chester
,
darkfoxx
,
kurosama
,
osiris
,
kamikaze1985
,
leblogdeshacka
name :
Hellblade
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ninja Theory
genre :
action
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
68
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
minx
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
eyrtz
,
majorevo
,
heracles
,
giusnake
,
myers
,
aiolia081
,
latimevic
,
snakeorliquid
,
asus
,
nobleswan
,
x1x2
,
ritalix
,
kamikaze1985
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
linkiorra
,
tvirus
,
voxen
,
zabuza
,
roy001
,
noth
,
blackbox
,
souther
,
link49
,
beni
,
z3pi4f
,
mattioo
,
terminator
,
iiii
,
darkfoxx
,
link80
,
ravyxxs
,
iglooo
,
rahxephon1
,
uta
,
ajb
,
tuni
,
seriously
,
leblogdeshacka
,
hyoga57
,
shindo
,
lordguyver
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
carapuce
,
nekonoctis
,
spawnini
,
vyse
,
neckbreaker71
,
sephiroth07
,
shiroyashagin
,
roxloud
,
jeanouillz
,
raph64
,
crimson7
,
osiris
,
negan
,
torotoro59
,
kamina
,
nostalgia75
,
misterpixel
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1125
visites since opening :
1414741
chester
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Nintendo Switch : Hellblade se montre et c'est beau
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/29/2019 at 10:16 PM by
chester
comments (
11
)
escobar
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:18 PM
Elle a quand même dans le ventre cette console
kaiserx
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:21 PM
Ya quand même un méchant downgrade par rapport à la version one et ps4. Sans parler de la One X
kurosama
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:25 PM
umm..dur à voir un downgrade sur une video comme ça.Mais faudra voir la reso,le frame rate,etc.En tout cas comme ça,c'est sublime.
krusty79
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:27 PM
kaiserx
mars 2019, il y a encore des gars qui arrive à dire "c'est moins beau que sur PS4 et ONE"... On te ressort les différences sur le matos et ses objectifs ou ca ira comme ca?
gunstarred
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:33 PM
krusty79
Grave le mec complètement à la ramasse...
archesstat
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:34 PM
Pas mal du tout.
guiguif
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:42 PM
Ça sera floue surtout
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:46 PM
C est la version switch pro
rendan
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:47 PM
Elle en a clairement dans le bide c'est impressionnant
bennj
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 10:54 PM
kaiserx
parait même que c'est moins beau qu'avec ma RTX 2080 Ti, dingue non ? Surement un problème d'optimisation quelle bande de branleurs moi qui voulait au mini du 4K60 !!
octobar
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 11:05 PM
a voir comment elle chauffe avec ça.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo