images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
Final Fantasy VII Nintendo Switch : Test JeuxVidéo.com
Final Fantasy


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Final Fantasy VII :



C’est maintenant au tour de JeuxVidéo.com de noter le portage du jeu sur Nintendo Switch. Et celui-ci obtient la très bonne note de 18/20. Comme quoi, les bugs, ça n’a pas l’air de gêner…

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/1021039/final-fantasy-vii-un-portage-switch-sans-fioritures.htm
    posted the 03/29/2019 at 03:21 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    shao posted the 03/29/2019 at 03:35 PM
    Jamais compris l'intérêt de tester un portage d'un jeu sortie il y a plus de 20 ans mais bon...
    guiguif posted the 03/29/2019 at 03:42 PM
    Comme quoi, les bugs, ça n’a pas l’air de gêner… surtout qu'ils n'en parlent pas, ça sent encore le jeu joué 30mins histoire de....
    aros posted the 03/29/2019 at 03:50 PM
    guiguif
    C'est la même faut dire. C'est comme si tu mangeais une bonne soupe à la tomate, et que tu allais faire la même soupe à la tomate derrière voir si quelque chose a changé par rapport à la première... C'est ridicule
    guiguif posted the 03/29/2019 at 03:55 PM
    aros Bah nan vu que les bugs notamment sonores ne sont pas sur PS1
    churos45 posted the 03/29/2019 at 04:01 PM
    shao Surtout qu'il y a plein de jeux récent sans test. Je pense que c'est juste pour gagner des visites (et donc de l'argent)
    ravyxxs posted the 03/29/2019 at 04:03 PM
    shao Avoir des vues mec et commenter ce qu'on fait.
    sonilka posted the 03/29/2019 at 04:04 PM
    Comme la quasi totalité des tests du net, les testeurs ont jugé le jeu d'origine et non le portage. Ce que je trouve ridicule. Ca vaut pour tous les portages d'ailleurs. Soit on ne note pas soit on note mais dans ce cas on tient compte de ce qu'apporte le portage en plus de l’œuvre d'origine.
    anakaris posted the 03/29/2019 at 04:17 PM
    T'as l'intention de relayer encore combien de test de sites concernant un jeu qu'on connait par cœur depuis plus de 20 ans... ? Ca fait déjà le 3ème concernant Final Fantasy VII.

    T'as vraiment rien de plus intéressant à proposer pour combler ta ligne éditoriale ?

    Je sais bien qu'il faut compenser la perte des chiffres hebdomadaires de Media Create m'enfin...
    aros posted the 03/29/2019 at 04:24 PM
    guiguif
    Dans la soupe au vermicelles, y'a pas toujours le même nombre de vermicelles
