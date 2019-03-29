accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Final Fantasy XV : Pocket Edition HD
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
link49
link49
> blog
Final Fantasy VII Nintendo Switch : Test JeuxVidéo.com
Final Fantasy
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Final Fantasy VII :
C'est maintenant au tour de JeuxVidéo.com de noter le portage du jeu sur Nintendo Switch. Et celui-ci obtient la très bonne note de 18/20. Comme quoi, les bugs, ça n'a pas l'air de gêner…
Source :
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/1021039/final-fantasy-vii-un-portage-switch-sans-fioritures.htm
posted the 03/29/2019 at 03:21 PM by
link49
comments (
9
)
shao
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 03:35 PM
Jamais compris l'intérêt de tester un portage d'un jeu sortie il y a plus de 20 ans mais bon...
guiguif
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 03:42 PM
Comme quoi, les bugs, ça n’a pas l’air de gêner…
surtout qu'ils n'en parlent pas, ça sent encore le jeu joué 30mins histoire de....
aros
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 03:50 PM
guiguif
C'est la même faut dire. C'est comme si tu mangeais une bonne soupe à la tomate, et que tu allais faire la même soupe à la tomate derrière voir si quelque chose a changé par rapport à la première... C'est ridicule
guiguif
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 03:55 PM
aros
Bah nan vu que les bugs notamment sonores ne sont pas sur PS1
churos45
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 04:01 PM
shao
Surtout qu'il y a plein de jeux récent sans test. Je pense que c'est juste pour gagner des visites (et donc de l'argent)
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 04:03 PM
shao
Avoir des vues mec et commenter ce qu'on fait.
sonilka
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 04:04 PM
Comme la quasi totalité des tests du net, les testeurs ont jugé le jeu d'origine et non le portage. Ce que je trouve ridicule. Ca vaut pour tous les portages d'ailleurs. Soit on ne note pas soit on note mais dans ce cas on tient compte de ce qu'apporte le portage en plus de l'œuvre d'origine.
anakaris
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 04:17 PM
T'as l'intention de relayer encore combien de test de sites concernant un jeu qu'on connait par cœur depuis plus de 20 ans... ? Ca fait déjà le 3ème concernant Final Fantasy VII.
T'as vraiment rien de plus intéressant à proposer pour combler ta ligne éditoriale ?
Je sais bien qu'il faut compenser la perte des chiffres hebdomadaires de Media Create m'enfin...
aros
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 04:24 PM
guiguif
Dans la soupe au vermicelles, y'a pas toujours le même nombre de vermicelles
