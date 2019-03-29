- RE ENGINE -
marchand2sable > blog
Mais WTF cette scène dans Devil May Cry 5
J'ai explosé de rire la première fois, comment ça se fait qu'Amassous n'a pas fait un article sur ça



Bonus : La danse qui vaut 3 millions

    tags : devil may cry 5 dmc 5 devil may cry 5 dante dance
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/29/2019 at 11:25 AM by marchand2sable
    comments (5)
    marchand2sable posted the 03/29/2019 at 11:27 AM
    Amassous

    je t'invoque
    amassous posted the 03/29/2019 at 11:36 AM
    Mdrrrrr on m’a deja invoquer pour ça j’ai pas fait d’article parce que j’ai pas le jeu j’étais sur FFVII
    Sympas l’hommage a Michael sinon
    ni2bo2 posted the 03/29/2019 at 12:03 PM
    marchand2sable j étais mdr aussi j est kiffe ce passage casque sur les oreilles !
    marchand2sable posted the 03/29/2019 at 12:05 PM
    Ni2bo2

    La même trop bien, franchement encore mieux que le concert de rock du 3
