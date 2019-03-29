accueil
- RE ENGINE -
marchand2sable
Mais WTF cette scène dans Devil May Cry 5
J'ai explosé de rire la première fois, comment ça se fait qu'Amassous n'a pas fait un article sur ça
Bonus : La danse qui vaut 3 millions
posted the 03/29/2019 at 11:25 AM by marchand2sable
marchand2sable
comments (5)
5
)
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 11:27 AM
Amassous
je t'invoque
amassous
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 11:36 AM
Mdrrrrr on m’a deja invoquer pour ça j’ai pas fait d’article parce que j’ai pas le jeu j’étais sur FFVII
Sympas l’hommage a Michael sinon
ni2bo2
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 12:03 PM
marchand2sable
j étais mdr aussi j est kiffe ce passage casque sur les oreilles !
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/29/2019 at 12:05 PM
Ni2bo2
La même trop bien, franchement encore mieux que le concert de rock du 3
