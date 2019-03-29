profile
Borderlands 3: La date de sortie sera dévoilé le 3 Avril
Confirmé par le directeur du jeu Pitchford, la date de sortie précise de Borderlands 3 sera dévoilé le 3 Avril prochain:



Rappel du trailer:

    posted the 03/29/2019 at 02:30 AM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    kinectical posted the 03/29/2019 at 02:54 AM
    Génial alors le 3 avril le patch 4K pour les 3 borderland du gameplay pour borderland 3 et la date de sorti....gearbox gère quand même
    maki4vel posted the 03/29/2019 at 03:36 AM
    a 4 jours prés il aurait pu l'annoncé pendant la conf ^^
