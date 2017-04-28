profile
Puyo Puyo Tetris
name : Puyo Puyo Tetris
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : puzzle
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (local + online)
european release date : 04/28/2017
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
Une vidéo pour la sortie japonaisse de Puyo Puyo sur Switch
SEGA AGES


Date de sortie : 28/03/2019
Prix : 925¥
Nombre de joueurs : 1 ou 2

site officiel : http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/puyo/

