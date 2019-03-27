Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Super Dragon Ball Heroes : World Mission
name : Super Dragon Ball Heroes : World Mission
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : card game
other versions : PC -
Demo de Super Dragon Ball Heroes Switch sur l’eShop japonais


Profitez pour test le jeu !!
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:16 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    ryonarushima971 posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:04 PM
    Merci mon pote
    amassous posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:04 PM
    ryonarushima971 Dr
    archesstat posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:33 PM
    Je viens de jouer à la démo,j'ai encore plus envie de l'avoir maintenant . Je me demande quand même si il y aura une encyclopédie pour bien regarder nos cartes.
    smashfan posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:47 PM
    Amassous fais nous un petit retour stp ^^
    rendan posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:48 PM
    Merci poto
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:48 PM
    archesstat oui il y auras un album rangé par séries et observable en plein écran.
    link571 posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:56 PM
    Pas de démo en Europe de prévue ?
    archesstat posted the 03/27/2019 at 05:03 PM
    Hijikatamayora13 Yes parfait
